Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Sep 25th, 2021

Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 51,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

