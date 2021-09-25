Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 496,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

