Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.86.

CMG opened at $1,937.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,870.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.