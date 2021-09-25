Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

