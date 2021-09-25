Faceter Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1,431.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00121273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

