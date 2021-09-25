Connectome (CNTM) Market Capitalization Hits $116,849.74

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Connectome has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $116,849.74 and $1.31 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00121273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

