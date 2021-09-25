General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.