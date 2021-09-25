Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 16.7% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $202,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

