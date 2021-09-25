iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.032 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.