Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 241,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,225,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

