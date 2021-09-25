Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.65 Million

Analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $69.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the highest is $73.73 million. Euronav posted sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $402.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

