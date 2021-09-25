Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 14,181 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.39. 123,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.