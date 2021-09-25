Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 53,496 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. 4,471,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,157 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

