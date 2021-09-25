Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.28. The company had a trading volume of 394,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,095. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

