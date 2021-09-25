iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 29,743,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,817,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.