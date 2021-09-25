Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of STRL stock remained flat at $$21.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

