Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 501,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

