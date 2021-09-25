Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $57.34 Million Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,228,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,335,000. Zhihu comprises about 1.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 776.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

