Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $666.31. 499,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

