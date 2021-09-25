Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Agora accounts for approximately 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

