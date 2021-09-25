Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 3,232,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $12,250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

