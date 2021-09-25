Cosmo Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $320,560.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00121420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

