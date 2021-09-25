Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.22. 2,254,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

