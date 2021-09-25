Ergoteles LLC Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5,199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756,120 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,886,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,369,004. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

