Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,426 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 8.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JD.com worth $289,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

