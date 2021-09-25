Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Ally Financial worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,834. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

