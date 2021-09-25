Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total value of $6,289,744.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,556.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $638.90. 654,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

