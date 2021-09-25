Quilter Plc Acquires 463 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $246.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

