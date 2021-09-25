Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $30.39 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

