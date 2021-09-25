Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

