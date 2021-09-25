Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $146.65 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,650,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

