Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,187. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

