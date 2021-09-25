Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

