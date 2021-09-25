Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Shares of GS opened at $390.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $369.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.