Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.14.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

