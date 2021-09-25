Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

