Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 147,606 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,606 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of The Western Union worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 26.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 54.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 184,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 50.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 829,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

