Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Teradata stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. 761,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,118. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

