24,524 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $20.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $774.39. 21,373,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,845,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $766.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.50 and its 200-day moving average is $674.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

