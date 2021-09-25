Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITMR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

