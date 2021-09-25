Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at $82,745,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,839,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

