$0.39 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HMLP opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

