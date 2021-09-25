NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,397 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.82% of NeoPhotonics worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $431,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NPTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 183,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $469.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

