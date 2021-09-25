Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 181,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $825.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

