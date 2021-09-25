iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of USXF opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.