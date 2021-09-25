ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.48

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.478 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ING Groep stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.