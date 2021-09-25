M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. 302,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,407. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.