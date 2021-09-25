General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $63,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 32.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 66,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

GM stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

