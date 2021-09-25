Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

