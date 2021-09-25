Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,474 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $59,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

